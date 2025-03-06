Cathal Byrne, Fine Gael Senator for Wexford, Takes on Prestigious Role as Secretary to Parliamentary Party

Cathal Byrne, Fine Gael Senator for Wexford, has recently been appointed Secretary to the Parliamentary Party, a significant leadership role within the party. Byrne, who was elected last week, joins a prestigious group that includes Tánaiste Simon Harris and Deputy Leader Helen McEntee.

As Secretary, Senator Byrne will play a crucial role in shaping Fine Gael’s policy decisions. The position allows him direct access to ministers, and he aims to use this platform to advocate for Wexford, ensuring the county’s priorities are heard in government.

In his new capacity, Cathal Byrne says he is already advocating for key issues affecting Wexford, including healthcare and infrastructure. He recently raised concerns about the shortage of speech and language therapy services in New Ross, and after his intervention, it was confirmed that a senior post in the area will soon be filled. Senator Byrne is committed to continuing to work on securing services and funding for Wexford, including the long-awaited primary care centre for New Ross.

In addition to his parliamentary responsibilities, Senator Byrne is also overseeing community development in Wexford. Recently, the county was awarded over €250,000 in funding through the Community Recognition Fund. This includes grants for local projects such as pitch drainage in Wexford Town, camera upgrades in Gorey, and support for Meals on Wheels services in Gorey.

Speaking on Morning Mix Cathal Byrne said he is focused on delivering essential infrastructure upgrades, such as improvements to Wexford General Hospital and the Southeast Technological University.

