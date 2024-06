Aontu’s Jim Codd is the new Cathaoirleach of the Rosslare District

His fellow councillors voted him in yesterday at their first meeting of the district …. with Indepenedent Councillor Ger carthy being elected as Leas Cathaoirleach

Jim Codd topped the poll in his district in the recent local elections

Speaking to South East Radio News Jim Said it’s a tremendous honor

