Ceann Comhairle Praises Community Support at Fundraiser for Wexford Rape Crisis Centre

A sold-out charity lunch held at Newbay House yesterday brought together community leaders, supporters, and advocates in aid of the Wexford Rape Crisis Centre, which is marking its 30th anniversary with an urgent fundraising appeal.

Speaking at the event, Ceann Comhairle Wexford TD Verona Murphy said it was “a huge honour” to attend as a public representative and long-time advocate for greater support for survivors of sexual and domestic violence in Wexford. “Wexford has thankfully seen a huge increase in supports, not just to the rape crisis, but to women’s refuge,” she said. “It’s a testament to the committee and the board of the Women’s Rape Crisis Centre to see the turnout here today—women supporting women.”

The Centre says it now needs to raise €100,000 annually to meet growing demand for its services. While it receives core funding from the Department of Justice, this is not enough to cover the cost of additional counselling hours. “It can take years for someone to pick up the phone,” said Executive Director Claire Williams. “When they do, we need to be ready to respond quickly.”

In early 2024, the centre had 73 people on a waiting list, with wait times reaching up to eight months. Thanks to community fundraising, that has now been reduced to four to six weeks—but demand continues to rise.

Deputy Murphy also highlighted the broader national picture, noting that nine counties in Ireland still lack dedicated rape crisis services and stressed the importance of continued reporting to identify service gaps. “This doesn’t just come from money. It comes through education,” she said. “I will continue to advocate on behalf of Wexford.”

The centre is also facing physical space constraints, with its Wexford Town premises—built just four years ago—now too small to accommodate its growing team and client base. Plans are underway to secure additional premises in both Wexford Town and Gorey.

Yesterday’s fundraiser at Newbay House aimed to raise €10,000 through ticket sales, raffles, and sponsorships from local businesses. The event also highlighted the expansion of the centre’s services, which now reach across Wexford, Enniscorthy, Gorey, and New Ross.

