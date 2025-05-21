Ceann Comhairle Rules Minister James Browne Breached Dáil Protocol Over Housing Data Refusal

Minister for Housing James Browne has been found to have breached Dáil rules after refusing to release data related to social and affordable housing schemes, according to a ruling by Ceann Comhairle Verona Murphy.

That’s according to a report in the Irish Times

The finding follows a formal complaint submitted by Sinn Féin housing spokesperson Eoin Ó Broin. The Dublin Mid-West TD had requested detailed information regarding five social and affordable housing programmes — including application numbers, approvals, and pending submissions — amid concerns over delays in the approval process.

The Department of Housing initially declined to provide the requested data, citing commercial sensitivity and the administrative burden involved in compiling the information. In response, Mr Ó Broin lodged a complaint, arguing the data was being “deliberately withheld” to obscure significant problems within the approval process.

Correspondence from the department — including a response from Secretary General Graham Doyle — maintained that the format of the query did not align with normal reporting procedures and that relevant data could be found in existing published reports.

However, after reviewing the matter under Dáil standing orders, Ceann Comhairle Murphy concluded that the ministerial replies failed to meet the required standards. According to parliamentary rules, ministers are obligated to “address each and every request for information” made through formal Dáil questions.

In her response, Ms Murphy said the department’s justification — that the data was not readily available and would take considerable time to compile — did not constitute a valid reason for refusing or inadequately responding to a parliamentary question. She further stated that Minister Browne will now be asked to provide an indicative timeline for when the requested data can be compiled and shared.

A spokesperson for the Department of Housing responded on Tuesday evening, rejecting claims of delayed funding, saying:

“The assertion that funding is being delayed or not provided to local authorities and Approved Housing Bodies (AHBs) for social and affordable housing is not correct. The department continues to issue approvals and payments. Over €1.1 billion has been released since the beginning of the year, and approvals for new-build social housing projects have continued in recent weeks.”

