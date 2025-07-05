Ceann Comhairle wishes new owners of South East Radio well

The Ceann Comhairle of the Dail has extended her good wishes to South East Radio under its new ownership

Verona Murphy was speaking at the stations outside broadcast in Adamstown Show on Saturday afternoon

She paid tribute to both the outgoing and new owners of the service by complimenting Midlands 103 on their recent acquisition of South East Radio

Verona Murphy also thanked the Buttle family for their work in establishing and guiding South East Radio over the past thirty five years as the main provider of news, current affairs and entertainment in the region

