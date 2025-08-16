Celebrating GAA Volunteers: Beko Club Champion Opens for Wexford Entries

One Wexford GAA Club could be on the verge of winning €1,000 worth of training equipment.

Beko and Leinster GAA have launched the 2025 Beko Club Champion, a campaign celebrating volunteers who make outstanding contributions to their clubs and communities.

The initiative is open to all GAA clubs in Wexford and across Leinster, with one club from each county set to receive the prize.

Nominations can be submitted online HERE or through a short video on social media using the hashtag #BekoClubChampion.

Now in its ninth year, the partnership highlights the crucial role of volunteers in keeping Gaelic games alive at grassroots level.

Entries close at 5pm on Friday the 26th of September.