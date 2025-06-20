Celebrating the Summer Solstice

Tomorrow (or some say today) marks the summer solstice — the longest day of the year and a moment that’s been celebrated in Ireland for thousands of years.

But what exactly is the summer solstice, and why has it always held such special meaning for people in this part of the world?

The summer solstice happens when the Earth’s tilt toward the sun is at its maximum. This means we get the most daylight of the year — with the sun rising early and setting late. In Ireland, that can mean up to 17 hours of daylight, depending on where you are in the country.

It usually falls on June 20th or 21st, and while it’s the official start of astronomical summer, many people also see it as the mid-point of summer.

Long before calendars or clocks, Ireland’s ancient people were aware of the sun’s rhythms. They built stone monuments aligned with the sun, including some that mark the summer solstice.

One of the most famous is Loughcrew Cairns in County Meath, where sunlight shines into a passage tomb at sunrise on the solstice. It’s a reminder that our ancestors watched the skies closely, using the solstice to track the changing seasons and possibly to mark planting or harvesting times.

Another example is the Hill of Tara, which also has connections to solstice alignments and ancient gatherings.

Today, the solstice is still celebrated by many as a moment of reflection, celebration, and connection to nature. Some people rise early to catch the sunrise, while others attend events at historic sites or simply enjoy the long, bright evening with family and friends.

In a world that moves so fast, the solstice is a chance to pause and appreciate the natural world, and the light it brings — both literally and symbolically.

Although the solstice is the longest day, it also marks a turning point. From now on, the days will slowly start to get shorter again as we move toward autumn. But don’t worry — we still have the warmest months of the year ahead, with July and August usually bringing the best of the Irish summer.

