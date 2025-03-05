Chevron College shortlisted for Best Education Provider Award at National Education Awards 2025

Wexford based Chevron College has been shortlisted as a finalist in the ‘Best Further Education Provider‘ category of the National Education Awards 2025. The Education Awards honour the industry’s top performers and celebrate those shaping the future of learning. Making it to the shortlist is a recognition of hard work, innovation and dedication to excellence.

Established in 2005, Chevron College employs 130 full-time staff and works with a panel of over 250 tutors. With over 15,000 students per annum, Chevron is Ireland’s largest private provider of further and higher education programmes.

Chevron College is owned by Karl Fitzpatrick, presenter of South East Radio’s Business Matters. When contacted about this announcement, he stated “We are delighted to receive this national recognition. It is a testament to our team’s commitment to delivering high-quality education, while also supporting and empowering our students to realise their full potential.”

Chevron College is a critical skills provider and delivers an extensive suite of accredited online IT, Sustainability, Healthcare, Business, Financial Services and Childcare programmes.

In 2024, Bank of Ireland listed Chevron College as one of their regional tech players to watch. Karl also won the ‘Leadership in Franchising‘ award at the 2024 Irish Franchise Association awards for his impact on the franchising sector in Ireland.

The winners of The Education Awards will be announced on 8th May 2025.

