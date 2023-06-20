The success of the joint operations of customs and Gardai at Rosslare Europort has been highlighted by The Chief Superintendent in Wexford, Derek Hughes.

He visited the port recently and says that he is happy with the high standards of checks despite increasing traffic at the port.

“Significant seizures of drugs have resulted from very close controls in place at Rosslare Europort. I am committed to maintaining those controls into the future in what is a major gateway into our country.”

His statement comes following concerns raised about the current drug issue in Wexford and nationwide.

Figures released suggest that cocaine is the most common drug people are seeking treatment for.

The Health Research Board says over 12-thousand people were treated from problem drug use last year.

Opioids and cannabis were the second and third most common drugs for which people were treated.

Dr. Anne Marie Carew, Research Officer at the HRB, says crack cocaine use is up 600 per cent since 2016.

“We have seen a rise in figures for crack cocaine but it is much less popular than powder cocaine.”