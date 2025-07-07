Childcare in Crisis – A Wexford Councillor Demands Urgent National Action

Wexford Fianna Fáil Councillor Lisa McDonald has issued a stark warning about the state of Ireland’s childcare sector, calling it a “national crisis” that is failing parents, providers, and most of all, children.

Speaking on Morning Mix the Cllr criticised her own government coalition for what she termed “Peter Pan politics”—making promises without delivering practical solutions.

Referring to the government’s inaction on the childcare issue, McDonald expressed deep frustration that despite childcare being a major talking point during the last general election, it has since been reduced to vague commitments and stalled strategies. “The plan is to make a plan, and that makes me very angry,” she said.

McDonald highlighted how a lack of affordable and accessible childcare is disproportionately impacting women. “Ultimately, it’s women who give up their careers because they can’t find a childcare place. That’s control of women by stealth,” she said.

Sharing a recent visit to a childcare facility in Murrintown, Cllr McDonald revealed the service currently has 159 children on its waiting list, with families from as far as Oilgate seeking places. “It’s not just local families—it’s regional. Parents are desperate,” she said.

At the same time, other crèche buildings in the county remain vacant due to the financial burden of operating within what McDonald calls an “unviable model.” She explained how childcare providers face clawbacks on core funding if children are sick or leave early, creating a climate of financial instability.

McDonald is urging the government to:

Increase pay and conditions for early years educators to stem staff shortages and retain skilled workers.

Provide real capital support for providers, including buying out those who can no longer afford to operate.

Empower local authorities to play a more direct role in delivering and managing childcare infrastructure.

Stop over-regulating small crèche operators who face excessive red tape that hampers day-to-day operations.

