Clare Daly officially announces her intention to contest the upcoming general election

Clare Daly has officially announced her candidacy for the upcoming general election, aiming to represent Dublin Central.

Speaking exclusively on Morning Mix, Ms. Daly said that after much consideration and encouragement from independent activists and local constituents, she’s decided to step forward and uphold the strong independent tradition established by figures like Tony Gregory and Maureen O’Sullivan.

Clare Daly reflected on her initial hesitation, explaining that she had previously felt confident in the leadership of local councillor Dean Mulligan. However, as she received numerous inquiries about her potential return to politics, it became clear that there was significant support for her candidacy. She emphasized the need for strong independent representation, particularly given the current political landscape.

In her announcement, Daly voiced her deep concerns about the government’s lack of accountability, particularly regarding pressing issues like the housing crisis and the rising cost of living. She criticized the media for focusing on speculative matters rather than scrutinizing government policies that have a substantial impact on people’s lives, underscoring the importance of holding the government to account.

When asked about her collaboration with Mick Wallace, Daly acknowledged their close working relationship but noted that he has yet to decide whether he will also run. She expressed confidence in her ability to represent the interests of ordinary people, emphasizing that her campaign will be rooted in grassroots activism and community engagement.

Daly’s campaign is not just about her own ambitions; she is committed to continuing the legacy of independent representation that Dublin Central has historically supported.

With a focus on crucial social issues and a pledge to fight for the rights of everyday citizens, Clare Daly is gearing up for what promises to be an exciting election season.

