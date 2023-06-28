Clares inspirational story

Clare Kavanagh was going about her life normally, working, planning for the future, enjoying time with friends, family and looking forward.

She had been experiencing persistent neck pain for months, going to physiotherapy and putting it down to an old injury or sleeping in a certain way.

When physio didn’t resolve it, she went for an MRI. The results of this would change her life forever.

A large tumour was growing inside her spinal cord.

As a young, fit woman, this news was difficult to process. What made it even harder was the fact that the medical consultations that followed presented life altering risks and scenarios. Clare was told it might be something she’d have to live with and manage. She was referred to the top neurosurgical team in the country in Beaumont Hospital. Given the risks associated with the surgery, this team were the only team that could take this on.

Now in recovery Clare said that if by a miracle it could be removed, that she would raise money for those who saved her life.

Monies raised will go to the neurosurgery research and development fund in Beaumont.

You can donate here

https://www.gofundme.com/f/neurosurgery-research-and-development-fund

Listen back to Clares interview here