Cllr Barbara-Anne Murphy calls for installation of mobile cameras to tackle illegal dumping

A Bunclody councillor in the Enniscorthy District is calling for the installation of mobile cameras in order to catch illegal dumpers.

Councillor Barbara-Anne Murphy says that she is receiving calls from constituents on a daily basis, reporting the high levels of illegal dumping in their areas.

The Fianna Fáil Councillor has been telling South East Radio News that cameras will provide concrete evidence that will result in the offenders being prosecuted:

“We need to have people caught in the act and fined. So I think the only solution is to have the mobile cameras up and operational and be able to move them from place to place to catch people while they’re doing it in the act and fine them for doing that. Because that is pure evidence that you can use in court.”

