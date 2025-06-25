Cllr Donal Kenny Returns as Chair of Gorey-Kilmuckridge District

Councillor Donal Kenny has been re-appointed as Chair of the Gorey-Kilmuckridge District, marking a return to the position he last held in 2023. As he begins his term, Cllr Kenny has outlined a wide-ranging agenda focused on addressing housing shortages, progressing key local developments, and tackling the challenges of coastal erosion.

Among the top priorities is long-overdue progress on Gorey’s historic Market House, with substantial grant funding already secured. He also highlighted the Walerans site which he says holds the largest land bank available for housing in Wexford County Council. With the population of the district estimated at over 22,000 and rising steadily, Cllr Kenny said housing must remain “the number one priority.”

In terms of economic development, a new hotel and music venue spearheaded by the Redmond brothers is in planning stages, expected to add vibrancy and jobs to the town centre. Meanwhile, infrastructure projects in Ballyloughan, including a proposed roundabout and business zone, have stalled due to objections—something the councillor expressed disappointment over.

Cllr Kenny also flagged coastal erosion as a major long-term issue, given the district’s vast shoreline, which stretches from Kilpatrick to the southern boundary near Blackwater. While some smaller protection works have been completed, he says large-scale investment and planning are needed.

On the topic of wind energy, Cllr Kenny confirmed that consultation is ongoing in the Craanford area regarding new electricity pylons. He acknowledged local concerns but emphasised the need to support renewable energy as part of Ireland’s climate targets.

Cllr Kenny is encouraging residents to stay informed and contact local representatives about concerns:

“We’re here to help. Whether it’s housing, coastal protection, or energy infrastructure, we want the public to be part of the conversation.”

