Cllr Ger Carthy Defends Local Response to Ladies Island Lake Concerns

Following recent criticism from the Save Lady’s Island Lake campaign group, Councillor Ger Carthy has strongly defended the efforts of Wexford County Council and local representatives in addressing environmental concerns at the lake.

The campaign group raised alarm this week over ongoing pollution and a perceived lack of action, but Cllr Carthy insists that significant work is already underway

“Unless the campaign group has been under a rock, they should know that there’s already a multi-million euro commitment in place and state agencies are fully engaged,” he said, highlighting that the Taoiseach himself has taken a personal interest in the matter.

Cllr Carthy stressed that the deterioration of the lake is due to a build-up of sediment and historical changes in water management — not local farming practices

“Farmers around Our Lady’s Island have been proactive, cooperative, and are following all environmental directives. They are not to blame,” he said.

He criticised the campaign’s recent public meeting, saying elected representatives were not invited and few locals appeared to attend

“We are focused on working directly with state agencies like the EPA, National Parks and Wildlife, and the Department of Housing to find a long-term solution,” he added.

A high-level meeting on the issue was taking place with relevant departments and stakeholders as he spoke.

While he acknowledged the concerns of the Lake group, Cllr Carthy maintained that constructive collaboration — not public division — is the best path forward

“Everyone wants the best for the lake, but we must work together through the proper channels,” he said.

