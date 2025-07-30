Cllr Jim Codd Calls for Road Sign Clean-Up Ahead of Fleadh 2025

With Wexford preparing to welcome thousands of visitors for Fleadh 2025, local Rosslare Councillor Jim Codd is calling on Wexford County Council to ensure road signage is cleaned and properly maintained across the district—particularly in rural and coastal areas of South Wexford.

Cllr. Codd says the condition of road signs sends a powerful message about how the county presents itself to newcomers

“Dirty and neglected signs are a poor reflection on our district,” he said. “We’ve had a fantastic few weeks with events like the Phil Murphy Weekend, the Retangement Fair, and the Kellogg Show—and now, with the Fleadh and the Leo Charity Weekend coming up, we need to ensure our signage is up to standard.”

The councillor emphasised the importance of creating a positive, welcoming impression for visitors exploring Wexford’s cultural and historical gems, including areas such as Kilmore, Bannow, and Cullenstown.

Speaking to South East Radio News, he added:

“Our county has so much to offer—from music and heritage to natural beauty. Clean signage is a simple yet effective way to demonstrate our pride and hospitality.”

Cllr. Codd also thanked the local roads engineer for committing to begin work on signage in his area, and expressed hope that the clean-up would be extended countywide in time for the festival.

