Cllr Jim Codd Calls for Stronger Online Abuse Regulation Following TikTok Smear

Cllr Jim Codd has spoken out against a rising tide of online abuse, urging stronger legislation and accountability from social media platforms after he became the subject of a false and damaging TikTok video.

The video, which falsely implicated him in anti-social behaviour, was circulated widely online, sparking a Garda investigation. Cllr Codd said he initially dismissed the claims, but became deeply concerned when family members saw the video and brought it to his attention.

“This wasn’t just a rumour — it was a calculated attempt to discredit me. My children and elderly mother saw it. That crosses a line,” he said.

The Wexford councillor, who has spent 30 years in education, said he never experienced such abuse until entering politics. He believes the lack of online regulation is fuelling a toxic environment where anonymous users face little to no consequences for spreading lies or harassment.

“There are people out there writing this rubbish all day. And when you meet them in public, they won’t even look you in the eye. Social media has become a cesspool in some cases.”

Cllr Codd cited Coco’s Law and the work of former Minister Brendan Howlin and Senator Malcolm Byrne as important steps, but said current laws don’t go far enough.

“If I made a defamatory comment in a newspaper or on radio, I could be sued — and rightly so. But online, it’s still a free-for-all.”

He called for media-style regulation of digital platforms, likening the need for oversight to the rigorous standards broadcasters and journalists already follow.

Since speaking out, he has been contacted by numerous people who have also suffered online abuse, many of whom have struggled in silence. He believes the only solution is to hold both individuals and platforms accountable.

To anyone experiencing online bullying, his message is clear:

“Go to the Gardaí. Don’t suffer alone. The people behind these attacks think they’re untouchable, but they’re not.”

