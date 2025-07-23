Cllr. Jim Codd Urges Public to Protect Our Beaches

Councillor Jim Codd is calling on beachgoers to show more responsibility when visiting local coastal areas, following an increase in littering and fire hazards.

Stretching from South Wexford to Bannow Island, The Burrow Kilmore, Rostoonstown and into Rosslare, the region’s stunning beaches have seen a rise in visitors—but not all are cleaning up after themselves.

“Some are leaving behind mounds of rubbish, used barbecues, and waste. It’s simply not fair on other beach users or the volunteers who work so hard to keep these areas clean,” said Cllr. Codd, referencing the efforts of local groups like Tom Haggard Clean Coasts.

He also expressed serious concern about fire risks during dry spells, noting that dry grass in areas like Bannow Island and the Burrow Kilmore Quay could ignite easily. .

Cllr. Codd is urging everyone to dispose of waste responsibly and take barbecues home, helping to preserve the natural beauty of the region’s coastline.

