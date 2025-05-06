Cllr. Leonard Kelly Appointed Chair of Wexford’s Biodiversity Action Plan Group

Wexford’s environmental efforts received a major boost this week with the appointment of Councillor Leonard Kelly as Chair of the Local Biodiversity Action Plan Working Group. The group, which will guide a five-year strategy, is tasked with protecting and restoring biodiversity throughout the county in line with national and EU environmental legislation.

Speaking on Morning Mix, Cllr Kelly said, “This is something very close to my heart, biodiversity is crucial not just for the health of our ecosystems and food supply, but also for our mental wellbeing.”

The group brings together a wide network of stakeholders including Coillte, Teagasc, Inland Waterways Ireland, the National Heritage Trust, and the IFA. The plan aims to preserve Wexford’s existing natural habitats while also restoring damaged ecosystems—both in rural and urban areas. Leonard Kelly hopes that biodiversity will become a central feature in future planning decisions, ensuring new developments are designed with nature in mind.

He also stressed the importance of community engagement. From small local projects—like a neighbour-led pond installation in his Clonard estate—to county-wide campaigns such as “No Mow May,” Kelly believes biodiversity is something everyone can contribute to. “Even letting a small patch of your garden grow wild helps pollinators thrive.”

A pre-draft public consultation is now live on the Wexford County Council website, and Cllr. Kelly is calling on residents to get involved, share ideas, and stay informed via his social media or local news outlets. “We want to ensure this plan reflects both expert advice and grassroots passion. It’s about taking action—and we’re ready to get to work.”

