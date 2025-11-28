Clock Is Ticking On North Wexford Meals On Wheels

North Wexford TD, Fionntan O Suilleabhain has raised concerns once more about a critical funding shortfall facing the local Meals on Wheels service, which is at risk of being unable to meet growing demand.

The service, currently serving 80 clients with a €60,000 annual budget, is facing a €20,000 deficit.

While local fundraising efforts have provided temporary relief funding must be secured soon to prevent disruption, especially with Christmas approaching

The service plays a crucial role in offering both nutritious meals and vital social contact for elderly and vulnerable individuals.

The North Wexford Deputy is urging the HSE to provide clarity on next year’s funding to ensure the service remains viable and continues to support the community.

Related