Wexford village is most concerned about energy prices

Smart Electrics have examined Google search data to determine which town in Ireland is currently the most concerned about their energy bills.
The data was collected over a five year period, analysing the search volume for phrases such as ‘switch electricity’, ‘home heating oil prices’ and energy comparison sites Wsitcher.ie and Bonkers.ie.
According to the survey, Clonroche, Co. Wexford emerges as the town the most concerned about their energy bills, achieving the top score of 426 out of a possible 500.
At the opposite end of the scale, the town of Athlone appears to be the least concerned about their energy bills, ranking at the bottom of the list with a score of 51.