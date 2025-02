Wexford teachers in primary and second level schools, whose pupils take part in the annual Texaco Children’s Art Competition, are reminded that the closing date for receipt of entries this year is Friday, 28th February next.

Now in its 71st year, the Texaco Children’s Art Competition is widely acknowledged as the longest running arts sponsorship in Ireland. Details are available at www.texacochildrensart.com or at Texaco service stations throughout the county.

