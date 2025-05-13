Closure of 50 Parking Spaces in Enniscorthy Raises Concerns

Independent Councillor Jackser Owens has raised serious concerns over the imminent loss of 50 public car parking spaces at the old clinic site on Mill Park Road, Enniscorthy.

He raised the issue at yesterday’s Council meeting where it was revealed that the local authority have opted not to renew its lease on the privately-owned car park, citing a reported drop in income. The decision will result in the closure of the car park, which had provided vital parking capacity in the heart of the town.

“This is a massive blow to Enniscorthy,” said Cllr Owens. “Losing 50 spaces in such a central location will have a serious impact, especially for local businesses and residents who rely on this facility.”

He also expressed frustration that members of the Enniscorthy District Council were not informed of the decision in advance, learning about it only when the property owner reached out directly.

“I want to make it absolutely clear that the closure is not the fault of the property owner,” he stressed. “They’ve been very upfront and transparent, and it’s important the public knows this.”

The councillor noted that over the past year, the site had already seen changes, including the removal of parking meters—something he believes may have contributed to reduced revenue and the council’s decision not to renew the lease.

“We’ve had a live, usable car park sitting there, but once the meters were taken out, it was inevitable income would fall. Now we’re facing the loss of 45 to 50 spaces because of it,” he added.

With parking already limited in parts of Enniscorthy, Cllr Owens is calling on the Council to urgently explore alternative solutions to offset the loss and support the town’s infrastructure needs.

