Cmmunity policing very evident during the Fleadh Cheoil in Wexford

The Fleadh Cheoil in Wexford for the past two years has proven yet again the importance of community policing.

That’s the view of Fianna Fail Councillor Barbara Ann Murphy.

Dozens of Garda from Wexford and around the Country mingled through the crowds and were very much part of the positive atmosphere.

According to Councillor Murphy, the Gardai were so professional and helpful with the public.

She spoke about a social media post of a small child at the Fleadh who couldn’t go unaccompanied on a kiddie ride and two Ban Gardai went on the ride with her.

Councillor Murphy says where Gardai are heavily involved in community policing, the general public are the better for it.

Related