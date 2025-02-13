Co. Wexford still doesn’t have its road budget

A Rosslare Councillor has expressed his frustration that Co.Wexford has still not received its roads budget. Despite the fact that the election was 2 and a half months ago some roads in rural Wexford are in dire condition. Aontu’s Jim Codd wants to know when the budget will be provided and whether it will be an improvement over last year.

Speaking to South East Radio News he said that many promises were made before the election and he expects tangible results, “It’s now 77 days since the election. We have seven new TDs, and I want to wish them all the best of luck, including the Ceann Comhairle, the Minister, and the new Senator, and the very best of good luck to them all. But 77 days have passed, and we have not yet received our roads budget in Wexford. There are areas in my district and beyond, Ballymitty and Rathangan, for example, that have to be seen to be believed how bad the roads are. Now, we’re coming out of a fine spell of weather and tarmac could have been laid. And I’m asking the question, when the hell are we going to get the budget for our roads? And will it be more than last year?

All sorts of promises were made before the election. I want to see the money now, and I want to see a drastic improvement. We have a Minister, and we have the Ceann Comhairle”

Related