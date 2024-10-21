Coastal Erosion Funding is a “Drop in the Ocean”

Independent Councillor Ger Carthy has addressed the critical issue of coastal erosion. Whilst he welcomed the recent announcement of €657,338 for flood mitigation and coastal protection at Sea View in Kilmore, he described this amount as “a drop in the ocean” compared to the scale of the problem.

Cllr Carthy highlighted that Wexford has hundreds of miles of coastline experiencing significant erosion, with some areas losing several meters of land during storms. He mentioned locations like Ballytrent and Kilmore, stressing that the south coastline is eroding on an hourly basis, particularly during severe weather events.

He has called for a comprehensive strategy from the County Council to address coastal erosion, emphasizing the need for serious discussions with the Office of Public Works. He pointed out that €650,000 is very small relative to the cost of rock revetment, which can reach around €1 million for every 500 meters. Speaking on Morning Mix he shared his concerns about specific cases, such as the ancestral home of a local family at risk of disappearing due to erosion. He believes that protections should be prioritized for homes and farms.

He was critical of the bureaucratic hurdles and red tape that complicate the funding process, noting that while officials have been told that money is available if projects meet certain criteria, these criteria are often too stringent.

He argued that immediate action is necessary to prevent future losses, warning that in 10 years, areas like Ballytrent and St. Margaret’s could be underwater if no action is taken.

He concluded that there needs to be a coordinated, county-wide approach to tackle the ongoing coastal erosion problem