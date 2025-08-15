Coimisiún na Meán Launches €10 Million Journalism Funding, Including New, News Reporting Scheme

Coimisiún na Meán announces €10 million in funding support for journalism

Applications are now open for three Journalism Schemes including a new News Reporting Scheme.

€6 million will be made available under round 2 of Coimisiún na Mean’s Local Democracy and Courts Reporting Schemes.

An additional €3 million in funding for the Commercial Radio sector allocated by the Minister for Culture, Communications and Sport will be awarded under the News Reporting Scheme

Coimisiún na Meán has today (15.08.2025) opened three new rounds of journalism funding schemes including a new scheme for news reporting.

Funds of €4 million will be made available under the News Reporting Scheme for the creation of public interest content on a platform neutral basis. News matters which are not substantially provided for at present or are at risk of under-provision, on both a national and regional basis, are covered under the new journalism funding scheme. The broad range of topics which can be funded include the impact of public policy (nationally and locally); issues affecting rural communities; transport; sustainability; marginalised groups; and social and cultural affairs issues with a news focus. The new scheme includes funding of €3 million specifically for commercial radio broadcasters which was allocated by Patrick O’Donovan TD, Minister for Culture, Communications and Sport.

Rónán Ó Domhnaill, Media Development Commissioner with Coimisiún na Meán said: “Coimisiún na Meán is committed to ensuring a media landscape that is sustainable, pluralistic, and participative, and one that consumers can trust. Our consistent support of high-quality public interest journalism on a platform-neutral basis strengthens the country’s media and news sectors, which is particularly important considering the Irish public’s strong appetite for news, as shown in the recent Reuters Digital News report.

“Our new News Reporting Scheme is being established on a pilot basis and will be reviewed after one year, with evaluations of this Scheme being used to inform future iterations. We would like to encourage all eligible applicants to apply for funding and we look forward to receiving feedback on the implementation of this new Journalism Scheme.”

Applications for the News Reporting Scheme can be submitted by regulated media service providers of news and current affairs, or by a freelance journalist in partnership with regulated media outlet.

Minister Patrick O’Donovan said: “Building on the success of Round 1 of the Local Democracy and Courts Reporting Schemes, I am pleased to announce the allocation to Coimisiún na Meán of a further €6 million for the continuation of these Schemes, which will enable media outlets to further strengthen their coverage of local authorities and the Courts. I am also pleased to see the introduction of a €4 million News Reporting Scheme, which will enable media outlets to report on news topics that are not substantially covered at present.

“I am pleased to announce a specific allocation of €3 million to the commercial radio sector through the News Reporting Scheme. The allocation recognises the important role of commercial radio services in providing high-quality, trustworthy and accurate news to the public.

“This allocation is in line with the Programme for Government commitment to provide accessible funding to support the provision of objective news and current affairs content and will complement the ongoing supports already provided to the commercial radio sector through the Sound and Vision Scheme.

“Commercial radio stations play an invaluable role in community engagement, cohesion and the promotion of social inclusion across the country and provide a crucial public service in the delivery of trusted information to our citizens. The funding will enhance the provision of high-quality public service content to both local and national audiences.”

Meanwhile €6 million of funding is now available under round 2 of Coimisiún na Meán’s Local Democracy and Courts Report Schemes which also opened for applications today. Round 1 of these Schemes which were launch in 2024, resulted in the creation of more than 100 new journalism roles.

