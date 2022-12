Anyone driving this evening Monday is being urged to slow down and take care as the cold snap grips the country

Met Eireann is forecasting dense freezing fog which is resulting in very hazardous driving conditions.

As of Monday evening there’s a Status Orange freezing fog warning, and a Status Yellow low temperature/ice warning in affect.

Matthew Martin from Met Eireann says we’ll be enduring this cold snap until the weekend with temperatures set to improve from Sunday