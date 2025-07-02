Collaboration Vital to Protecting Wexford’s Rivers Amid Climate Change

Community and farming groups gathered with Wexford County Council and the Local Authority Waters Programme (LAWPRO) on June 26th in Craanford to discuss water quality in the River Slaney, with a focus on the River Bann.

Hosted by Wexford County Council’s Climate Action and Environment Section in partnership with LAWPRO, Teagasc, and Tirlán, the meeting highlighted scientific updates from LAWPRO under Ireland’s EU Water Framework Directive Roadmap. Local farmers shared participation in initiatives like the €60 million Farming for WaterEIP and Teagasc’s Better Farming for Water.

Experts including Eoin Kinsella (Wexford Co Council) and Dr. Fran Igoe (LAWPRO) presented data revealing high nitrate levels in the River Bann, impacting the Slaney estuary and Wexford harbour—affecting tourism, shellfish production, and fish habitats. Community groups, such as Friends of the Ahare River and Slaney Rivers Trust, shared their conservation efforts and plans to enhance biodiversity and fish stocks.

Speakers from Teagasc and Tirlán emphasized farmer engagement and collaborative efforts rather than blame. Discussions addressed pollution reporting and communication with state agencies.

Chaired by Frank Burke, Climate Action Coordinator, the event fostered open dialogue, with attendees agreeing the meeting was a valuable step toward protecting Wexford’s rivers in a changing climate.

