Commercial premises in Wexford are being converted into homes

Over 30 properties received planning permission exemptions to convert vacant commercial properties into homes in Wexford since 2018.

Figures published today show that a total of 34 notifications were received by Wexford County Council to change suitable commercial premises into homes between 2018-23. If realised, these have the potential to result in 110 new homes across the county.

Turning vacant properties into occupied homes is a key pillar of the government’s Housing for All Plan. The planning exemptions, introduced by The Planning and Development (Amendment) (No. 2) Regulations 2018, and extended by S.I. No. 75/2022, remove the requirement for planning permission to convert certain types of vacant commercial properties into homes until the end of 2025.

Specifically, in 2023, a total of 267 change of use notifications were received by local authorities across the country. Properties with a previous commercial use showing the highest potential include former shops (30% of notifications received), followed by services such as barbers and accountants (18%), offices (18%) and public houses (12% of notifications received).

Since the exemption was extended to include public houses in 2022, 92 notifications for a change of use relating to vacant public houses have been received by local authorities over two years, which would provide 295 new homes if developed.

The Minister for Housing Darragh O’Brien said:

‘’This is one of a suite of measures which has proved effective in encouraging potential homeowners to convert vacant commercial buildings to residential use such as ‘above shop’ living in Wexford, to increase housing supply and drive the regeneration of our town centres. Refurbishment and the return to use of such commercial properties helps to reduce pressure on existing housing stock, increase supply, and ultimately, provides much needed homes for people in more vibrant communities across the country.’’

