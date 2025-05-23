“Common Sense Has Prevailed”: Ursula Jacob Welcomes Camogie Shorts Ruling

Former Wexford camogie star Ursula Jacob has hailed yesterdays ruling allowing camogie players to wear shorts as a “resounding result” that will benefit generations of players to come.

Ms Jacob said the decision—reached after weeks of controversy and debate—was long overdue and marks a positive turning point for the sport.

“I’m glad common sense has prevailed and I’m glad that the option of choice has happened,” she said. “It’s going to have a huge impact on the current generation of players and the future generation too.”

The change comes after a player-led campaign highlighted how the traditional skort was uncomfortable and, in some cases, a barrier to participation—especially for younger girls.

“When you look back on this, the players were the driving force behind it all,” Jacob noted. “That’s a hugely positive thing because the players are at the centre of everything good about camogie.”

Jacob said the issue went beyond uniform preference

“We have to remove the barriers that stop boys or girls from playing sport,” she explained. “I’ve heard young girls say their friends gave up camogie because they didn’t like wearing skorts. If that turns even one player away, it’s an issue.”

With the ruling now in place, Jacob hopes the focus can return fully to the pitch.

“I think we’re in for an exciting championship now where the focus should be on the games and the girls that are playing,” she said. “Hopefully there won’t be any further distractions like this.”

The former Camogie star was speaking to Alan Corcoran & she made the call to supporters and media to rally behind women’s teams, particularly as Wexford’s camogie sides enter a crucial summer of fixtures.

“If they’re wearing the purple and gold, we all should get behind them,” she urged. “It shouldn’t matter whether it’s camogie, hurling, or ladies football—support is support.”

The senior team begins their championship campaign this weekend against Clare, and Jacob hopes the squad can build momentum after reaching the Leinster final earlier this season.

“It’s brilliant now the girls can focus on playing,” she said. “The scort issue issue is dealt with, and the attention should be on supporting these incredible athletes.”

