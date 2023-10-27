Communities across Wexford Town urged to conserve water to help reservoir levels recover

Repairs have been carried out to a pump which caused reservoir levels to deplete resulting in low pressure and outages to customers Wexford Town.

Yesterday Irish Water identified a large burst on a water main and a pump fault which caused water outages and loss of pressure in Barntown, Townparks, Whitemill, Ard Carman, Coolcots and surrounding areas.

Crews are now working to replenish reservoir levels and Uisce Éireann is urgently appealing to customers to conserve water where possible to prevent pressure on the local supply.

Related