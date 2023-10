Communities across Wexford Town urged to conserve water to help reservoir levels recover

Repairs have been carried out to a pump which caused reservoir levels to deplete resulting in low pressure and outages to customers Wexford Town.

Yesterday Irish Water identified a large burst on a water main and a pump fault which caused water outages and loss of pressure in Barntown, Townparks, Whitemill, Ard Carman, Coolcots and surrounding areas.

Crews are now working to replenish reservoir levels and Uisce √Čireann is urgently appealing to customers to conserve water where possible to prevent pressure on the local supply.

