Community centres across Co Wexford will benefit from over €912,884 in funding announced today. The announcement which was made by Fianna Fáil Minister for Rural and Community Development and the Gaeltacht Dara Calleary will deliver enhancement and refurbishment works to community centres across Wexford.

Welcoming this news Local Fianna Fáil Minister James Browne said, ” I was delighted to receive confirmation from Minister Calleary that the successful community centre projects announced today will receive capital grants of up to €100,000 under category 2 of the fund.

“Community Centres are the lifeblood of our communities. They play host to some of our most important occasions, in good times and in bad. Again in recent weeks we have seen the importance of these centres for their local communities as many of them became emergency hubs in the aftermath of storm Éowyn.

”Today’s funding will empower these communities to continue to provide that much needed communal space.”

Nationally, €26.1 million has been announced

