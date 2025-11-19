Community Demands Action to Tackle Nitrate Pollution at Lady’s Island Lake

Our Lady’s Island, a picturesque corner of County Wexford, has long been a cherished natural resource for the local community. But for years the pristine beauty of Lady’s Island Lake has been threatened by pollution particularly from nitrates leaching into the water.

This week the Save Lady’s Island Lake group hosted a special meeting at the local Community Centre to discuss these concerns. The gathering was graced by Dr. Elaine McGuff an expert in water quality and freshwater ecology from An Taisce.

The primary issue discussed at the meeting was the significant nitrate pollution affecting the lake. Dr. McGuff explained that farming practices in the region, particularly the use of fertilisers, have contributed to an alarming increase in nitrate levels, which are seeping into the groundwater and running off into local water bodies. While the farming community is already asked to implement certain measures, like buffer zones, these solutions have proven ineffective in tackling the root cause of the problem.

The Save Lady’s Island Lake group is now calling for Wexford County Council to commission more detailed water quality testing, including nitrogen and phosphate samples taken regularly from sub-catchments within the area. Dr. McGuff’s recommendation is to take a more granular approach to understanding the problem, since different areas and farming practices can vary significantly.

While the situation remains serious, Ciara Murphy, a spokesperson for Save Lady’s Island Lake, remains hopeful that positive change is possible.

“This is not something that can be solved overnight,” she acknowledged. “But what’s crucial is that we gather the right information, and that the measures put in place are based on sound science, not a one-size-fits-all approach.”

