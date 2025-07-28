Community Devastated as Artwork Vandalised in Wexford Town Alleys

Two cherished community art projects in the heart of Wexford town have been vandalised, leaving volunteers and locals heartbroken.

Fettitt’s Lane and Roman’s Lane, recently transformed into colourful, safe public spaces through local efforts, were defaced with graffiti overnight — some of it containing offensive language and imagery.

Philomena Murphy, Chair of Wexford Tidy Towns, one of the driving forces behind the alleyway revamp, expressed deep sadness and frustration over the destruction.

“This isn’t just paint on walls. It’s years of work, joy, and pride — from sixty-year-olds to people in their 90s — all brought together to reclaim parts of our town,” she said. “Someone even came up to me yesterday to say how much safer they felt walking through there. That’s all been undermined.”

The alleys, once avoided by many due to anti-social behaviour, were revitalised through community art initiatives led by volunteers, Tidy Towns groups, and local artists like Helen McLean. Their efforts brought new life to forgotten corners of the town, turning them into safe, vibrant walkways filled with mosaics and murals admired by locals and visitors alike.

While some of the original art was spared, much of the surrounding work has been damaged and will require repainting — some of it on surfaces not easily restored. Gardaí have been notified, CCTV footage is being reviewed, and the community hopes those responsible will be identified.

“We’re not giving up,” said Phil Murphy. “You may have knocked us back, but we’ll restore it. And if we catch you, I hope you’ll be out there with us cleaning it up.”

