Community Fund open to groups in Richfield, Co. Wexford

SSE Renewables is supporting community groups to power local change as they open the latest SSE Renewables Community Funds for Richfield Wind Farm, Co. Wexford.

Applications will be open for online submissions from Monday 25th September until Friday 20th October for community-based projects within a 20 kilometers radius of the wind farm, with preference given to projects within 5 kilometers.

SSE Renewables has taken the decision to start awarding funding from the Richfield Community Fund every two years rather than every year. This means this latest round of SSE’s community investment will come from funds for 2023 and 2024.

The total combined two-year fund available for applications is now around €34,000. The new biannual fund will be available to support community projects with a focus on; Community Development, Energy Efficiency, Sustainability / Climate Action and / or Safety. Projects with a focus on Energy Efficiency will receive additional points to help communities to join in the transition to a net zero future.

Following this round of funding, the next biannual funds will open in 2025.

SSE Renewables launched the Richfield Community Fund in 2007, and since then over €380,000 has been awarded to local groups in the area, supporting schools, sports clubs and community centres.

Wexford Sub Aqua Club received funding last year and utilised it to install a disability access door at the club house.

Speaking about support that the group received from the SSE Renewables Community fund, Ivan Donoghue, Chairperson, Wexford Sub Aqua Club in Kilmore Quay commented: “SSE Renewables Community Funding has enabled us to install a disability access door and it also offers better protection from saltwater corrosion, improves thermal protection and heating costs by reducing wind draughts.”

Speaking at the launch of the Fund, Jacqueline Durnin, SSE Renewables Community Investment Manager, said: “For over 15 years, SSE Renewables has committed to the principle of sharing the economic benefits from our renewable assets. Our experience of working with rural communities shows that a lot of the same priority areas come up continually – opportunities for young people; support for the elderly or people with additional needs; and upgrades to existing community infrastructure. Without volunteers and community representatives dedicating their time and energy to secure funding, our communities would look very different.

“At SSE Renewables we are committed to ensuring our Community Funds continue to focus on helping community groups become more sustainable and deliver projects that are financially viable while delivering maximum impact for the communities they serve. We look forward to supporting innovative and sustainable project applications this year.”

Richfield Wind Farm has a total generation capacity of 27MW and produces enough clean, green energy to power up to 18,000 homes annually.

The application process will be online and more information on how to apply, can be found on: sserenewables.com/RichfieldFund or contact the Community Investment Manager via email at communityfundireland@sse.com

Related