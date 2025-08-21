Local Outpouring of Grief for Mick Weafer of Kiltealy

The funeral will take place tomorrow of local Father Mick Weafer from Kiltealy.

Mick ages in his 40’s was the Principal in Wexford Town until recently and passed away yesterday at University Hospital in Waterford.

Mick passed away on August 21st in the care of the staff at Oak Ward, University Hospital Waterford.

He was the beloved husband of Eimear and devoted father to Leah and Danny. The cherished son of Myra and Joe, Mick was a much-loved brother to Eddie, Joe, Pa, and Annemarie, and a treasured uncle to his nieces and nephews.

He will be deeply missed by Olly and Kay and all of the O’Connor family, his extended family, neighbours, colleagues, and a wide circle of friends.Reposing at Crosbie’s Funeral Home this Friday from 2pm to 8pm.



Enniscorthy Shamrocks GAA have taken to social media paid tribute to Mick who they say was ‘Our Captain, our leader, our warrior, our friend’

