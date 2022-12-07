Community on Carlow Wexford border come together to help family

A family in the parish of St. Mullins, on the Carlow Wexford border have been left heartbroken following a devastating fire. The fire destroyed their family home and left them with nothing but the clothes on their back. Now the community are coming is together to raise money for the family. The hope to help them get back on their feet.

On the 4th of November the family home of Don and Geraldine Collier and their four young children was engulfed in flames. The fire destroyed their home of 21 years along with all of their possessions including precious family photos and mementos of their lives together. Thankfully, nobody was hurt in the blaze. However due to the extent of the damage they will not be able to return to their home. The six members of the family are now staying with relatives as they figure out what to do next.

Unfortunately, the insurance on their property had inadvertently lapsed. This means the family have to start from scratch, to rebuild their home and their lives.

There has been a remarkable show of community strength and support for a family in need in the run up to Christmas. Immediately after the fire friends, family, neighbours and members of the local community acted, rallied and came together to create a committee. The aim of this committe is to fundraise to help the young family with the enormous costs they now face.

The major fundraising event planned is a concert for The Hub in Kilkenny on the 27th of Dec. The Tumbling Paddies is the headline act supported by Michael Moloney of The Late Late Toy Show Fame, with tickets now available on eventbrite.ie

If you would like to donate to the cause you can check out this go fund me page https://www.gofundme.com/f/the-collier-family-rebuild-their-home?utm_source=facebook&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=p_cp%20share-sheet&fbclid=IwAR2x4ZaJEZav-rYeK9w9VSfjR9GdrHwqVOVjINzwlVdyIt2QEcKW62I5s4Q