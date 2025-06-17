Community Unites to Demand Urgent Safety Upgrades on Deadly N25 Stretch

More than 600 people attended a public meeting last night at the Rhu Glenn Hotel in Slieverue, County Kilkenny, calling for immediate safety improvements to a dangerous six-kilometre stretch of the N25 between Glenmore and the Luffany Roundabout.

The meeting, chaired by WLR presenter Damien Tiernan, brought together families of road crash victims, local councillors, TDs, Gardaí, fire and ambulance services, hauliers, and farming representatives — all united in frustration at the lack of progress.

“This road is sandwiched between good dual carriageways, but it’s narrow, full of dangerous bends and junctions, and has claimed 12 lives in 12 years,” said chair of the safety committee Bernie Mulally, “We just want basic safety upgrades while we wait for a full realignment.”

Tiernan, who was asked to chair the meeting as an independent figure, described the event as a strong show of people power.

“The feeling in the room was clear: people want action, not more delays. There’s a lot of back and forth between Kilkenny County Council and TII (Transport Infrastructure Ireland). Families who’ve lost loved ones feel the buck is being passed,” he said.

New Ross Fianna Fáil Councillor John Fleming echoed that frustration, urging that quick, low-cost measures must be prioritised.

“Cutting hedges, rumble strips, better signage — that can all be done now. Even a flashing sign to alert drivers would help. We also need a stronger Garda presence,” Fleming said.

From the farming community, Jer O’Mahoney, former Wexford IFA chair, said many local roads feeding into the N25 are extremely dangerous, especially for tractors and heavy vehicles.

“There are sharp, blind turns with no slipways. Farmers and truck drivers are taking risks every day just to access their land,” he said.

“The community was dignified but firm. People just want to see action — not reports.”

An announcement on the night confirmed that funding has been secured for Phase 3 of planned road improvements, with hopes this can move the process forward. However, with the full upgrade potentially years away, the new local committee formed at the meeting plans to maintain pressure and hold another public meeting in September.