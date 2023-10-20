Concerns over the safety of private water supplies in Wexford

Six out of 161 small private supplies of water in Co. Wexford failed the standard testing for e coli according to the EPA.

A new Environmental Protection Agency report, has revealed the quality of water from private supplies across the country is worse than the public system.

Drinking water is provided to approximately 200,ooo people across rural communities in Ireland by over 380 group water schemes.

Speaking to Alan Corcoran on Morning Mix, Michelle Roche from the EPAs office of Environment Enforcement says that compared to other counties Wexford fared well but those who failed must take action:

“They should engage with the local authority to disinfect their well and the authority would then advise if a boil notice is needed or simply to not use the drinking water for a time. There are treatment options that can go in there but the local authority would advise on the best course of action.”

