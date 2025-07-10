Concerns raised over drg activity in Wexford Town

There are growing concerns in Wexford Town as residents report a sharp rise in visible drug activity, including open dealing in broad daylight and used needles found in public areas.

Photos shared online this week show syringes left near in car parks and various locations around town and the outskirts.

Local residents and councillors are now calling for urgent action, demanding increased Garda patrols, better street lighting, and more addiction outreach services.

Local Councillor Leonard Kelly posted on Facebook last night about the worrying trend. Locals say they fear for their safety — and for their children — as the town faces what many are calling a deepening drugs crisis.

