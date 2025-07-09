Concerns raised over reduced tourism levels affecting thousands of jobs

The Irish Hotels Federation is warning reduced tourism levels are affecting thousands of jobs around the country.

It follows Failte Ireland’s June survey, which found over half of businesses are experiencing a decrease in revenue, compared to June last year.

Meanwhile, the CSO’s latest tourism figures show a 10 percent decrease, compared to the same period in 2024.

Irish Hotel’s Federation President, Michael Magner says the Government needs to reduce the VAT rate to 9 percent, in order to keep the industry viable.

