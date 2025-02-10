Concerns that reducing speed limits is not enough

Independent New Ross Councillor John Dwyer, has shared his concerns about the new speed limits which came into force last Friday. It see’s limits on local roads go from 80KMPH to 60KMPH. According to John Dwyer, one of the key concerns is the lack of proper enforcement of speed limits, which has led to unsafe driving conditions. Speaking to South East Radio news he cited his own experience living on a road that has become a “race track,” where speeds of 100 km/h were frequently seen, despite the speed limit being set at 80 km/h. He argues that simply reducing the speed limit further, from 80 km/h to 60 km/h, will not effectively solve the problem.

The councillor is also concerned about the poor condition of many local roads. In his view, many roads in Wexford, particularly rural ones, are in appalling condition and are not maintained properly due to a lack of funding. He pointed out that a large portion of motor taxation is taken out of the county, yet local authorities do not have the budget to maintain the roads adequately. This leaves rural roads in a state of disrepair, creating dangerous conditions for drivers.

Beyond road conditions, Councillor Dwyer is stressing the importance of addressing the issue of speeding through better enforcement. He said there is a lack of resources within An Garda Síochána, which he believes hampers efforts to tackle speeding effectively. He is also stressing the need for better education for young drivers, particularly in secondary schools.

John Dwyer also criticises the creation of government agencies, known as “Quangos,” which have been established over the past few decades to address various issues, including road safety. In his opinion, these agencies have been ineffective in solving problems due to a lack of funding and resources. He argues that the focus should be on improving the road infrastructure through significant investment in rural roads, rather than relying on underfunded Quangos to address road safety.

“While funding the creation of Quangos has been a common practice in Irish governments over the past 30 years, it’s clear that this approach is not working,” Dwyer said. “We need a new strategy that prioritises road safety from an early age and ensures that our roads are safe and well-maintained.”