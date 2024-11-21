Confusion over new boundaries in new North Wexford/South Wicklow constituency

Brian Brennan, Fine Gael’s General Election Candidate for the new Wicklow Wexford Constituency, is expressing serious concerns about the lack of information regarding the constituency’s new boundaries, particularly for voters residing along the edges of the area.

Speaking to South East Radio News Mr Brennan said that the changes have caused confusion and disenfranchisement, especially for those affected by the shift in polling stations.

For instance, voters in Rossard, previously assigned to vote in Kiltealy, will now need to vote in Ballindaggin for the upcoming election.

Brennan is urging voters to double-check their polling station details either on their polling card or at www.checktheregister.ie to ensure they cast their vote at the correct location.

He also voiced his disappointment over the absence of a comprehensive information campaign addressing these changes, stressing that while he is campaigning for votes, his primary concern is ensuring that all eligible voters are informed and able to participate in the election.

