“Conor McGregor Does Not Speak For Me” – Wexford Councillor Calls out MMA Fighter Following Wexford Comments

A Wexford Labour Councillor has said that Conor McGregor does not speak for her, or for her party.

A clip from an interview with the Mixed Martial Artist for American television has gone viral in recent days, in which he alleges that there are no hotels in county Wexford, as they have all been converted to house international protection applicants.

The allegation, which has since been debunked and criticised by many prominent Wexford figures online, was made during an interview with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson.

Councillor Vicky Barron has been telling South East Radio News that Wexford has plenty of accomodation, and is open to everyone:

“We need to call this out. Conor McGregor does not speak for me, nor does he speak for any member of the Labour Party. He misread a headline, obviously, and then created a completely false narrative about our hotels in Wexford. And for the record, let’s get it on the record, Wexford has lots of accommodation. We have wonderful things to do here. We are a beautiful county. And you know what? We welcome everyone. We need to keep digging for the truth. We have to dig deep, especially when it gets buried under all the drama.”

