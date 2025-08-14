Continued Delays to New Ross Primary Care Centre

Independent Councillor Michael Sheehan has criticised the HSE over what he calls a “backward step” in the long-running campaign to deliver a Primary Care Centre for New Ross, saying local people have been left waiting far too long for basic services.

Speaking following the latest update from the HSE, Cllr Sheehan said that what was once a live plan for a two-stage tender process has now stalled again, with the health authority now undertaking a full audit of what services are needed in the area. That audit won’t be completed until late 2025, further pushing the potential delivery of a Primary Care Centre into 2026 or beyond.

“This is Groundhog Day,” he said. “We were told progress was coming. Now we’re being told we don’t even know what services are needed — but that’s why the previous plan fell apart in the first place. We’re going backwards.”

The town of New Ross, with a district population of over 28,000 and a wider catchment of more than 50,000, still lacks a dedicated Primary Care Centre despite having been promised one for two decades. Cllr Sheehan says this has left residents struggling to access essential services such as audiology, child mental health support, and primary GP care — often having to travel to Waterford, Wexford Town, or Enniscorthy.

“We need a one-stop shop in town. Right now, services are scattered across the region. That’s not acceptable in 2025,” he said.

Sheehan revealed that a local developer has already expressed interest in providing a site in the town centre, but has yet to receive even an acknowledgment from the HSE.

Cllr Sheehan has officially requested a face-to-face meeting with HSE Chief Executive Bernard Gloster, and also intends to meet with the Minister for Health in the autumn. He said he no longer wants vague updates from mid-level officials and is demanding a clear roadmap for delivery.

“We’ve had 20 years of excuses. The people of New Ross deserve better. Stop pussyfooting around and get the job done.”

Sheehan confirmed he has the full support of both the New Ross District Council and Wexford County Council in pursuing this issue.

Related