Nearly 700 thousand euro in contraband has been seized in Rosslare Europort, Dublin, Kilkenny, Waterford, and the midlands over the past week.

Almost 18 kilos of herbal cannabis, 20 thousand litres of alcohol, 440 grams of MDMA and 25 thousand cigarettes were discovered by Revenue officers in various operations.

They also seized 467 counterfeit items, as well as three weapons, including a slingshot, a dagger stick and a rifle

