575 thousand euro worth of contraband has been seized in operations in Dublin, Waterford, the midlands and here in Wexford over the past week.

19.5 kilos of herbal cannabis, 13.4 kilos of edibles and over a kilo of cannabis resin were discovered during parcel searches, with the help of detector dogs Sam, Ciara and Enzo.

664 counterfeit goods, including products branded Adidas, Nike and Jordan, were also seized.

