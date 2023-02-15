Cork woman settles birth injuries at Wexford General Hospital case for €35.2m

A 25-year old Cork woman with cerebral palsy, who sued over the circumstances of her birth at Wexford General Hospital in 1997, has settled her action against the HSE for a total of 35.2 million euro.

The settlement at the High Court, in the case of Shauni Breen from Togher in Cork, is the highest ever pay out in a personal injuries case alleging injury at birth.

It was settled without an admission of liability, and will be paid out in stages.

Her counsel told the court there was a lapse of 40 minutes between the delivery of Shauni and her twin sister. It is claimed that when the baby had an abnormal presentation it should have been delivered by caesarean section within 15 minutes of here sister .

All the claims were denied and the HSE contended the management of the birth complied with general and approved practice in a district hospital maternity unit in 1997.

Mr Justice Paul Coffey said it was fair and reasonable after approving the settlement. He said she suffered profound disabilities and is ‘a very much loved and adored member of her family.’