Council rules light housekeepers home not exempt and will require full planning

A Rosslare Councillor has welcomed a positive decision regarding an application for exemption to use light housekeepers’ houses in Rosslare Harbour for IPAS accommodation.

The County Council has ruled that the application is not exempt and will require full planning permission.

Ger Carthy said the properties should remain residential as originally sold and not be repurposed for other uses.

Speaking to Alan Corcoran Ger Carthy says the day of riding roughshod over the people of rosslare is finished

Related